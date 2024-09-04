- Ramelow offers sympathies following crane mishap

The incumbent Minister-President of Thuringia, Bodo Ramelow (from the Left party), conveys his sympathies after a tragic incident on a bridge in Bad Lobenstein. "A life was tragically taken. I share in the grief of the family," the political figure stated on platform X. This incident has profoundly affected him. Notably, he had paid a visit to the construction site mere two weeks prior.

During lunchtime, a crane toppled over a bridge that spans the Thuringian Bleilochtalsperre (in the Saale-Orla district). Regrettably, one individual perished, while another laborer suffered severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

The construction site visit by Minister-President Ramelow two weeks ago became especially poignant after a crane accident occurred on the bridge, resulting in a fatality. This unfortunate crane accident is now a subject of investigation to ensure such incidents are prevented in the future.

Read also: