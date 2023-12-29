Parties - Ramelow: No agreement with Wagenknecht for state election

Thuringia's Minister President Bodo Ramelow has said that he has not made any agreements with Sahra Wagenknecht, who has left the Left Party, regarding next year's state elections. The Left Party politician countered speculation that he had agreed with Wagenknecht that her planned party would not contest the election in Thuringia on September 1, 2024. "That is a phantom debate. There is no such agreement. I wouldn't conclude it either," Thuringia's head of government told the German Press Agency in Erfurt.

Danger for Ramelow from Wagenknecht?

The Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) is an association formed this year to prepare for the founding of a party in early 2024. Wagenknecht is currently a non-attached member of the Bundestag, while Ramelow is the only prime minister of the Left Party.

Ramelow reiterated his prediction that the planned Wagenknecht party will not be launched in the state elections in Thuringia - although there are currently at least efforts to found regional associations. "I still don't expect Wagenknecht to run in Thuringia," he said. For this to happen, the party would first have to be founded, find enough supporters and put together a state list that meets the electoral requirements. In any case, Wagenknecht, who was born in Jena, Thuringia, would not be able to run personally because she lives in another federal state.

Cooperation against Höcke came to nothing

Thuringia's head of government regretted Wagenknecht's decision to turn her back on the Left Party. When she was still a member, he had offered her "to support the Left in the Thuringian election campaign in order to stand up to Mr. Höcke". Björn Höcke is the party and parliamentary group leader of the AfD, which is classified as proven right-wing extremist by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Thuringia. In election polls in Thuringia, the AfD has been polling between 32 and 34 percent for months, with the Left at 20 to 22 percent. Ramelow currently leads a minority government consisting of the Left, SPD and Greens.

