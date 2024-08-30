- Ramelow expresses no intention of retiring

Thuringia's current Minister President and Left Party's leading election contender, Bodo Ramelow, has no intention of retreating into a quiet retirement if the state voting fails to turn in his favor. "I'm a relentless pensioner," the 68-year-old asserted to the German Press Agency in Erfurt.

Having reached the retirement age and possessing the corresponding documentation, he is set to continue his political journey even if he fails to secure a third term as Minister President.

Ramelow is vying for the Left Party's nomination for the state assembly, both as the front-runner and as a direct contestant in Erfurt. "That implies it's my obligation to serve my voters in the state assembly," he remarked. Whether he clinches the direct election or earns a seat through the Left Party's list, he will take up his parliamentary duties. "I'm not the type to abandon ship in tough scenarios. I've demonstrated that as Minister President."

This coming Sunday's Thuringia state election is forecast to yield challenging majorities. Previous surveys indicate that the AfD will emerge as the most influential party. Ramelow's red-red-green coalition, which has been governing since 2014 with a brief hiatus and has been devoid of an own majority since 2020, according to polls, faces little prospect of a repeat term.

As Minister President, Ramelow and his cabinet ministers will continue in office until a new administration is assembled. However, even as an MP, he feels compelled: "I will do everything possible to see a majority government backed by democratic parties established in Thuringia."

Ramelow was the first Left Party politician to head a state government. He also pioneered the formation of a three-party coalition in Germany.

