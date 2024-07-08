Diplomacy - Ramelow defends Orban talks in Russia and China

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's talks in Russia and China are considered important by Thuringia's Minister-President Bodo Ramelow (Left), according to the "Stern" magazine. "It is necessary to come into dialogue with all powers that can contribute to a peace process," he said. Criticism of the talks regarding the war in Ukraine he deems unwarranted.

Orban surprisingly traveled to China on Monday and spoke with State and Party Chief Xi Jinping. He had already been received by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Friday. Many EU top politicians criticized the journey. The German government made it clear that Orban was representing Hungary as a minister-president and not acting as an EU negotiator. Hungary currently holds the EU Council Presidency.

Ramelow: Not about stylistic issues

"This is not about stylistic issues. It's about the fact that the one who represents Europe engages in unconventional dialogue with those who need a ceasefire," Ramelow said. Germany and the EU must acknowledge that their previous strategy has failed. "Europe has so far only tried to draw China to its side, but it is clear that this has not worked."

