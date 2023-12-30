Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewshamburgcult clubmusic clubrallyst. paulileisure timeconstructiondemonstrationspolicefuturescenemusic

Rally for the preservation of Hamburg's cult club Molotow

Is there a future for Hamburg's Molotow music club? The cult club has had to move again and again, and now it has been given notice again. Many people are taking to the streets to keep it open.

 and  Ann Bradley
1 min read
"Molotow must stay" is written on posters in windows above the club's logo. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
"Molotow must stay" is written on posters in windows above the club's logo. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Scene - Rally for the preservation of Hamburg's cult club Molotow

More than a thousand people demonstrated in Hamburg on Saturday in support of the Molotow music club. The police spoke of a four-digit number of participants. The background to this is the termination of the rental contract because a hotel is to be built on the site in St. Pauli.

Friends of the club displayed banners with inscriptions such as "Molotow Must Stay", "Molotow is not a plaything of investors" and "Hands Off Our Molotow". Various musicians, including the punk bands Sempf and Team Scheisse, were due to perform.

Shortly before Christmas, the Molotow was given notice by the landlord to close on June 30, 2024, operator Andi Schmidt had said. However, the construction of their planned new venue on the Reeperbahn in the so-called Paloma district has not yet begun. The club now has to make way for investors' interests for the third time in ten years, as Schmidt posted on Instagram.

Info from Molotow about the demo on 30.12. Post by Carsten Brosda on X Info about the planned hotel

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Electricity pylons stand on a flooded field in the municipality of "Wietze" in the district of....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Behrens: Kite surfers spotted in flood areas

Due to the large number of onlookers in the flood areas in Lower Saxony, the police have stepped up their checks in the restricted areas. State Interior Minister Daniela Behrens (SPD) told "Der Spiegel" on Saturday. "In fact, there are even sightings of kite surfers traveling in flood areas."...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public
German Federal States

State pays pupils an internship bonus

Pupils in Thuringia can receive a financial subsidy from the state treasury for an internship in a skilled trade. The introduction of an internship bonus was decided in the state budget for 2024, announced Andreas Schubert, economic politician for the Left Party parliamentary group, in Erfurt...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public

Latest

Electricity pylons stand on a flooded field in the municipality of "Wietze" in the district of....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Behrens: Kite surfers spotted in flood areas

Due to the large number of onlookers in the flood areas in Lower Saxony, the police have stepped up their checks in the restricted areas. State Interior Minister Daniela Behrens (SPD) told "Der Spiegel" on Saturday. "In fact, there are even sightings of kite surfers traveling in flood areas."...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public