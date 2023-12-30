Scene - Rally for the preservation of Hamburg's cult club Molotow

More than a thousand people demonstrated in Hamburg on Saturday in support of the Molotow music club. The police spoke of a four-digit number of participants. The background to this is the termination of the rental contract because a hotel is to be built on the site in St. Pauli.

Friends of the club displayed banners with inscriptions such as "Molotow Must Stay", "Molotow is not a plaything of investors" and "Hands Off Our Molotow". Various musicians, including the punk bands Sempf and Team Scheisse, were due to perform.

Shortly before Christmas, the Molotow was given notice by the landlord to close on June 30, 2024, operator Andi Schmidt had said. However, the construction of their planned new venue on the Reeperbahn in the so-called Paloma district has not yet begun. The club now has to make way for investors' interests for the third time in ten years, as Schmidt posted on Instagram.

Source: www.stern.de