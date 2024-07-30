- Ralf Schumacher speaks for the first time about his coming out

Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher (49) has spoken at length for the first time about his public coming out two weeks ago and the reactions that followed. Schumacher famously shared his love for his partner Étienne on Instagram during the Euro Cup final, which garnered significant, mostly positive attention. In a conversation with his Sky colleague Peter Hardenacke on his podcast "Hardenacke meets", Schumacher discussed the events.

First Interview After Coming Out

"I honestly didn't expect this, nor did I think it would interest so many people or be discussed so publicly. I thought I'd be a bit out of the spotlight," Schumacher said on Hardenacke's podcast.

He particularly praised the reactions from the world of Formula 1. "But I also found it nice to see how it played out in Formula 1," Schumacher said. "The response from team bosses, drivers, and so on was very nice to see."

Ralf Schumacher: "It's purely about Étienne and me"

When asked if he had a broader message with his post, Schumacher replied with a clear no. "I don't want to stand for anything, it's purely about Étienne and me, and making it clear and explicit who my partner is," he added.

With his coming out, Schumacher aimed to be able to "live normally - in Formula 1 and with all the people I meet."

The day after his coming out, Schumacher posted on Instagram again, thanking everyone for their support. "Thank you for all the congratulations and comments. We are very happy and thank you all," he wrote alongside a picture of him and his partner arm in arm. The following weekend, Étienne accompanied him to the Hungarian Grand Prix, where Schumacher worked as a Sky expert. There, the couple made their first public appearance together.

"I'm truly grateful for the outpouring of love and support I've received from the Formula 1 community, especially after my public declaration of love for Étienne," Ralf Schumacher expressed during the podcast interview.

"My intention with the Instagram post was simply to make my relationship with Étienne clear, not to make a statement or represent anything broader," Schumacher clarified in the same conversation.

