Ralf Schumacher misses the "Michael of old"

A skiing accident fundamentally changes Michael Schumacher's life. The former Formula 1 star has not appeared in public for ten years. One person close to him is his brother Ralf. He talks about the pain that December 29, 2013 caused him.

Ralf Schumacher is still hurt by his brother Michael Schumacher's skiing accident ten years ago. "I miss my Michael from back then," the former Formula 1 driver told Bild newspaper. "Life is sometimes unfair. Michael had often been lucky in his life, but then came this tragic accident. Thank goodness we were able to do a lot thanks to modern medical possibilities, but still nothing is like it used to be," said the 48-year-old.

Michael Schumacher fell while skiing in the French Alps on December 29, 2013. The seven-time Formula 1 world champion suffered a severe traumatic brain injury. Since the fall, in which Schumacher hit his head on a rock and broke his helmet, the soon-to-be 55-year-old has not appeared in public.

After the fall, he spent days fighting for survival in the university hospital in Grenoble and was in an induced coma for a long time. It is not known how he is doing now. The family is protecting the privacy of the Rhineland native. Ralf Schumacher also did not give any details to the "Bild" newspaper. "I can say for myself that his accident was a very bad and drastic experience for me too."

"Simply a nice guy"

On the occasion of the anniversary, Berne Ecclestone also remembers Michael Schumacher - and his very specific character traits. "Michael never thought about making compromises. If he was convinced of something, he went through with it," said the long-time Formula 1 chief marketer, who also enjoyed meeting the 91-time Grand Prix winner off the track. "He was pretty normal, just a nice guy."

Ecclestone has vague memories of Schumacher's skiing accident. "At the time, nobody knew exactly what had happened and what the consequences might be. It took a long time for people to understand what was actually going on," said the 93-year-old. "I miss him. He is a star and he will always be remembered as a star."

