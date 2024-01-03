German Weather Service - Rainy weather in Saxony: squalls on the Fichtelberg

People in Saxony can expect rainy weather on Wednesday. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Wednesday morning that temperatures will climb to twelve degrees with lots of clouds, and up to ten degrees in the mountains. The wind will be fresh in places, with heavy gusts of wind expected on the Fichtelberg.

Thursday night will be very cloudy with rain showers, with temperatures of up to seven degrees, and up to two degrees in the upper mountains. There will be moderate winds and a severe storm on the Fichtelberg, according to the DWD. Thursday will remain very cloudy with showers of up to nine degrees, up to seven degrees in the mountains. There will be a moderate wind with gusts of wind. On the Fichtelberg, heavy squalls have been announced again.

Message from the German Weather Service

Source: www.stern.de