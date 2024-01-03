German Weather Service - Rainy weather and gale-force winds on the Brocken

People in Saxony-Anhalt can expect rainy weather on Wednesday. With many clouds, temperatures will climb to up to twelve degrees and up to ten degrees in the Harz Mountains, the German Weather Service announced on Wednesday morning. The wind will be fresh in places with gusts of wind and storms. On the Brocken, hurricane-force gusts of around 110 kilometers per hour are to be expected.

Thursday night will be overcast with rain showers at up to seven degrees, in the Upper Harz up to two degrees. The rain will continue in the Harz Mountains. There will be moderate winds and heavy squalls on the Brocken. Thursday will remain cloudy with showers and up to nine degrees, in the Harz up to seven degrees. In the Harz Mountains, the snow line will drop to 600 meters. It will remain stormy, especially on the Brocken.

