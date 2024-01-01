Skip to content
Rainy start to the year in Saxony

According to a forecast by the German Weather Service (DWD), the first days of the new year in Saxony will be gray, rainy and windy. For Tuesday to Thursday, the meteorologists are predicting repeated downpours. Highs on Tuesday will range between seven and nine degrees. Even in the mountains,...

1 min read
Heavy rain pelting down on a road during a thunderstorm. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
According to a forecast by the German Weather Service (DWD), the first days of the new year in Saxony will be gray, rainy and windy. For Tuesday to Thursday, the meteorologists are predicting repeated downpours. Highs on Tuesday will range between seven and nine degrees. Even in the mountains, plus degrees are expected, the DWD announced on Monday. On Wednesday, it is expected to be slightly milder with ten to twelve degrees in the lowlands and five to ten degrees in the mountains. There will also be lots of clouds and wind, with gale-force winds possible at higher altitudes.

Weather forecast from the DWD

