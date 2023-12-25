Weather - Rainy Christmas in Thuringia

Christmas Day will be rainy and windy in Thuringia. According to the German Weather Service on Monday, it will initially rain mainly north of the Unstrut and in the Werra Valley. By the afternoon, the rain will gradually spread to all parts of the state. With highs of a very mild ten to twelve degrees, a fresh south-westerly wind with gale-force gusts will blow. There will be squalls in the mountains, with temperatures of six to ten degrees.

On Tuesday night, temperatures will drop to between eleven and eight degrees. On Boxing Day, the weather will remain mixed with clouds, passing rain and stormy gusts. It will be just as mild as the day before: the DWD expects up to twelve degrees, and up to nine degrees in the mountains.

Source: www.stern.de