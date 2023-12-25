Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewserfurtrainchristmasthuringiaweatherunstrutmountain countrychristmas daydwd

Rainy Christmas in Thuringia

Christmas Day will be rainy and windy in Thuringia. According to the German Weather Service on Monday, it will initially rain mainly north of the Unstrut and in the Werra Valley. By the afternoon, the rain will gradually spread to all parts of the state. With highs of a very mild ten to twelve...

 and  Vladimir Milov
1 min read
A bus drives over a bridge over the flood-carrying Weiße Elster in the center of Greiz. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A bus drives over a bridge over the flood-carrying Weiße Elster in the center of Greiz. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Weather - Rainy Christmas in Thuringia

Christmas Day will be rainy and windy in Thuringia. According to the German Weather Service on Monday, it will initially rain mainly north of the Unstrut and in the Werra Valley. By the afternoon, the rain will gradually spread to all parts of the state. With highs of a very mild ten to twelve degrees, a fresh south-westerly wind with gale-force gusts will blow. There will be squalls in the mountains, with temperatures of six to ten degrees.

On Tuesday night, temperatures will drop to between eleven and eight degrees. On Boxing Day, the weather will remain mixed with clouds, passing rain and stormy gusts. It will be just as mild as the day before: the DWD expects up to twelve degrees, and up to nine degrees in the mountains.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A firefighter with helmet and mask. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Bremen fire department: Do not dial 112 in every case

According to the fire department, some paths, gardens and cellars in Bremen have flooded due to the high water levels. However, only in a few cases was the situation such that the fire department had to assist with its resources, the emergency services announced on Monday. Citizens could also...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public

Latest

A firefighter with helmet and mask. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Bremen fire department: Do not dial 112 in every case

According to the fire department, some paths, gardens and cellars in Bremen have flooded due to the high water levels. However, only in a few cases was the situation such that the fire department had to assist with its resources, the emergency services announced on Monday. Citizens could also...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public