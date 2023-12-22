German Weather Service - Rainy Christmas in Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland

People in Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland must continue to prepare for rain at the weekend and therefore also over Christmas. According to the German Weather Service (DWD) on Friday, heavy precipitation is to be expected at times on Christmas Eve. It will also remain very cloudy and stormy in places. According to the DWD, temperatures are expected to reach between 7 and 11 degrees on Friday and Saturday and 6 to 11 degrees on Sunday. It is also expected to rain during the nights.

DWD forecast

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de