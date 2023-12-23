Weather - Rainy before Christmas Eve in Lower Saxony

If you want to do some last-minute shopping before Christmas, you should take an umbrella with you in many places in Lower Saxony on Saturday. According to a forecast by the German Weather Service (DWD), it will be increasingly overcast and rainy in the morning. In the low mountain ranges, there is a risk of thunderstorms in places due to persistent rain, and snow is possible in the Upper Harz until the afternoon.

Highs will be between four and ten degrees. According to the DWD, it will remain rainy on Christmas Eve. On Christmas Eve, it will be mostly overcast and rainy in Lower Saxony. Temperatures will be a mild 10 to 13 degrees. Gusts of wind are possible during the course of the day.

Weather forecast for Lower Saxony

Source: www.stern.de