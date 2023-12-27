DWD - Rainy and windy: Weather for Lower Saxony and Bremen

A cloudy day awaits Lower Saxony and Bremen. It will be cloudy on Wednesday morning, with rain moving in from the southwest from midday. The German Weather Service (DWD) expects maximum temperatures of five degrees in Wendland and nine degrees in southern Emsland.

It will stay that way on Thursday night. The sky will be overcast to very cloudy and patches of rain will move through Lower Saxony and Bremen. Temperatures will remain between four and eight degrees, in the Upper Harz it will cool down to three degrees. But the wind will pick up and become strong to stormy with gusts at sea.

Thursday will start with local gaps in the cloud cover, but the sky will then close again and it will rain - except in southern Lower Saxony. According to the DWD, it will be "very mild": Meteorologists are expecting temperatures of up to twelve degrees. But the wind will remain fresh to strong, with squalls possible on the coast.

DWD forecast, as of 7.06 a.m.

Source: www.stern.de