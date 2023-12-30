Weather - Rain showers, lightning and thunder possible on New Year's Eve in NRW

On New Year's Eve in North Rhine-Westphalia, the fireworks may be accompanied by thunder and lightning. The German Weather Service (DWD) is forecasting the possibility of thunderstorms on Sunday, as well as showery rain and gale-force winds with variable to heavy cloud cover. "We have a very cold air mass at high altitudes. The warm air can rise very quickly from below. This is known as lability," said meteorologist Martin Schönebeck, explaining the possible development of thunderstorms.

On Sunday, temperatures near the ground will be between 7 and 11 degrees plus. At an altitude of 5.5 kilometers, the temperature is currently minus 30 degrees. According to the DWD expert, this will cause the warm air to rise vertically and thunderstorms with lightning, thunder and rain or sleet showers may occur. According to Schönebeck, the thunderstorms are mainly expected in the north of NRW.

DWD forecast for NRW

