Rain should ease: Flood relief possible

The rain in Lower Saxony is expected to ease on Thursday and in the coming days - this could defuse the tense flood situation in Lower Saxony. A spokesman for the German Weather Service announced on Thursday morning that the situation could finally be said to be easing. Although rain is...

The rain in Lower Saxony is expected to ease on Thursday and in the coming days - this could defuse the tense flood situation in Lower Saxony. A spokesman for the German Weather Service announced on Thursday morning that the situation could finally be said to be easing. Although rain is expected again on Friday, it will be less than in recent days. Overall, it will be drier and much colder. From the weekend, winter is expected to set in with snow showers, permafrost during the day and icy conditions with temperatures down to minus seven degrees.

