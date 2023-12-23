Weather - Rain on Saturday in Saxony-Anhalt: Christmas Eve will be mild

Saturday will be rainy in Saxony-Anhalt. In the morning, it will still be snowing above 400 meters and partly east of the Elbe, according to the German Weather Service (DWD) on Saturday. Later, however, the snow will change to rain. According to the DWD, there will be heavy storms on the Brocken. Temperatures will reach three to six degrees, in the Upper Harz one to four degrees.

At night it will continue to be rainy and overcast with five to three degrees, in the Upper Harz about one degree. In the morning, temperatures will rise significantly to a maximum of nine degrees. Gale-force winds will blow on the Brocken at night. On Sunday (Christmas Eve), the weather will be overcast and rainy with mild temperatures of nine to twelve degrees. There is a gale on the Brocken.

The rain slowly subsides in the second half of the night. It cools down to ten to seven degrees. It will continue to rain on Monday, but there will be dry spells in between. Highs will be ten to 13 degrees, six to nine degrees in the Harz Mountains.

