German Weather Service - Rain in Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland on New Year's Eve too

In Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland, people have to prepare for rain again - even on New Year's Eve. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), it will be mostly cloudy on Friday, with occasional showers. Temperatures will reach a high of 8 to 12 degrees. In addition, there will be moderate to fresh winds with strong gusts, which will increase to gale-force gusts, especially in the mountains.

On Saturday, the sky over both countries will be cloudy to very cloudy, with some isolated rain, the DWD added. The thermometer will show a maximum of 7 to 12 degrees, and 4 to 7 degrees at higher altitudes. The wind is often moderate with strong gusts at times - even gale-force winds at higher altitudes.

On New Year's Eve, it will remain cloudy and rainy during the night. Temperatures will reach a high of 7 to 12 degrees. In addition, winds will be strong in places with widespread strong to stormy gusts. The DWD is also expecting squalls during showers and in the mountains.

DWD weather forecast

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de