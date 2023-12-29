Skip to content
Rain in North Rhine-Westphalia on New Year's Eve too

People in North Rhine-Westphalia have to prepare for rain again - even on New Year's Eve. On Friday, it will be mostly cloudy, the German Weather Service (DWD) wrote in the morning. There will also be occasional showers. In congested areas of the Bergisches Land, the Siegerland, the...

Rain in North Rhine-Westphalia on New Year's Eve too

People in North Rhine-Westphalia have to prepare for rain again - even on New Year's Eve. On Friday, it will be mostly cloudy, the German Weather Service (DWD) wrote in the morning. There will also be occasional showers. In congested areas of the Bergisches Land, the Siegerland, the Rothaargebirge and the Eggegebirge, locally 30 liters per square meter within 24 hours cannot be ruled out. In addition, individual thunderstorms with sleet are slightly likely in the north of the country late on Friday evening.

According to the DWD, temperatures will reach a high of 8 to 12 degrees, and 4 degrees on the Kahler Asten. The wind will be moderate to fresh and could increase to gale-force gusts, especially in the mountains and in the rain.

On Saturday, the sky over North Rhine-Westphalia will be cloudy to very cloudy; there could also be some rain in isolated areas, the DWD added. The thermometer will show a maximum of 7 to 11 degrees and 3 to 6 degrees at higher altitudes. The wind is moderate with strong gusts at times - even gale-force winds at higher altitudes.

On New Year's Eve, it will remain cloudy and rainy during the night. Temperatures will reach a maximum of 7 to 11 degrees and 4 degrees on the Kahler Asten. Winds will be strong in places, increasing to strong to gale-force gusts. The DWD is also expecting gale-force winds in the rain and in the mountains.

