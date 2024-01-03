Emergencies - Rain: Flood situation worsens in some regions

The rain has once again exacerbated the flooding situation in some regions of Lower Saxony. Water levels have risen again, particularly in the catchment areas of the Hunte near Bremen and the Hase in Emsland, according to the Lower Saxony Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation Agency (NLWKN) in its situation report on Wednesday morning. In general, the highest reporting level is still being displayed at many water gauges - including the Aller, Leine and Oker. Continuous rain is expected to continue in some areas until Thursday night.

In the coming hours, water levels will rise, especially in the lower reaches of the rivers. The situation is becoming critical on the Hunte and Hase rivers, according to the state agency. It can still be assumed that the highest water levels of the past week will be reached or exceeded again.

According to the NLWKN, the situation will also worsen again in the upper reaches of the Weser as water levels rise in the coming days. The Aller, Leine, Oker and tributaries as well as other river basins in the federal state, where the water is also rising again, will probably not reach the peak water levels of the past few days.

The situation is expected to ease slightly over the weekend. No flood-relevant precipitation is forecast, the NLWKN announced with reference to the German Weather Service.

Source: www.stern.de