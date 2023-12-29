Skip to content
Rain expected in Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia

A passer-by with an umbrella. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Weather Service - Rain expected in Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia

Further rain is expected on Friday in the federal states of Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia, which have been affected by flooding. It will remain mainly cloudy, according to the German Weather Service (DWD). There will be occasional rain and local showers. However, large amounts of rain are not expected. Stormy gusts and squalls are expected, especially on the ridges and summits. Gale-force gusts are possible on the Brocken in Saxony-Anhalt. Maximum temperatures will be between 9 and 12 degrees.

Scattered showers will occur during the night. There will be brief thunderstorms in Saxony-Anhalt. Temperatures will drop to between 2 and 7 degrees.

The three federal states are currently struggling with flooding in several regions. In Saxony, attention is mainly focused on the Elbe. According to the city of Dresden, the critical six-meter mark is expected to be reached on Friday morning. In the early morning, 5.93 meters were measured in Dresden, according to the state flood center. The city had already declared a level 3 alert on Tuesday evening.

In Thuringia, the situation has recently eased slightly and the water is also receding in some parts of Saxony-Anhalt. To alleviate the flood situation on the Elbe in Magdeburg and Schönebeck, the State Office for Flood Protection and Water Management (LHW) opened the Pretzien weir on Thursday.

