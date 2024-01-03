Skip to content
Rain continues: situation in Altenglan relaxed for the time being

It will remain rainy in Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland. According to the German Weather Service (DWD) in Offenbach on Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms are to be expected with highs between 8 and 13 degrees. In the night to Thursday, there will be rain showers with lows between 7 and 4...

1 min read
Heavy rain pelting down on a road during a thunderstorm. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Weather Service - Rain continues: situation in Altenglan relaxed for the time being

It will remain rainy in Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland. According to the German Weather Service (DWD) in Offenbach on Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms are to be expected with highs between 8 and 13 degrees. In the night to Thursday, there will be rain showers with lows between 7 and 4 degrees. On Thursday, the rain will subside during the course of the day - highs of 6 to 11 degrees will be reached. On Friday, there may be some rain with lows of 6 to 3 degrees.

Due to the persistent rain, there was an acute danger of a rainwater retention basin overflowing in Altenglan in the district of Kusel on Tuesday evening. The situation is currently "in the green zone", as a fire department spokesperson said on Wednesday morning. However, the water level is currently rising again due to the rain.

Source: www.stern.de

