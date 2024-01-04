Skip to content
Flood - Rain causes water levels to rise in the Thuringian Forest

The water levels of the rivers in the Thuringian Forest have risen with further rain during the night to Thursday. The areas of the upper Werra, Ilm and upper Saale rivers were particularly affected, the State Office for the Environment, Mining and Nature Conservation (TLUBN) in Jena announced on Thursday.

Reporting level 1 was exceeded at several measuring stations in these regions. The water levels there will initially remain at a high level or rise slightly, it said. If the rain decreases during the course of the day, water levels can also be expected to fall slightly. However, the German Weather Service (DWD) is expecting heavy continuous rain until Thursday evening, especially in the Thuringian Forest.

In the north of Thuringia, on the southern edge of the Harz Mountains, which were badly affected by the flooding, water levels could also slowly fall if there is no persistent rain over the course of Thursday. On Thursday morning, the water levels there were still at a high level. However, the TLUBN emphasized that the river catchment areas throughout Thuringia are currently heavily waterlogged. Even minor precipitation could therefore cause the water in the rivers to rise quickly and significantly.

The flood warning system has a multi-stage structure. If the water levels exceed certain values, a warning is initially issued. This is regarded as an advance warning level for an imminent flood. At reporting level 1, the responsible authorities respond with control services at bridges and culverts, for example. A permanent watch and control service keeps an eye on the situation at weirs, dams and other facilities from warning level 2. Active flood defense follows from reporting level 3.

