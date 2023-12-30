Flood - Rain causes water levels in Saxony-Anhalt to rise again

The rainfall on Saturday night caused some rivers in Saxony-Anhalt to rise again. The showery rainfall was heavier than initially forecast, according to the State Office for Flood Protection (LHW) on Saturday. As the ground was already saturated, this had led to rising water levels in some areas. On the Dumme in the Altmark, for example, the guideline value for alert level 2 was exceeded after the situation there had initially eased over the past few days. There is also a slight upward trend in water levels on the Jeetze and Aland rivers.

In the south of Saxony-Anhalt, the situation on the Helme remains tense. The water rose again at the Bennungen gauge after the outflow from the Kelbra reservoir was increased. On Saturday morning, the water was almost half a meter above the guideline value of the highest alert level of two meters.

Flood situation Saxony-Anhalt

