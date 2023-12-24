Food - Rain and wind over the Christmas holidays

During the Christmas holidays, people in North Rhine-Westphalia must continue to prepare for wet and windy weather. According to the German Weather Service (DWD) on Sunday afternoon, there will be lots of clouds and, in some cases, prolonged rain on Monday. Precipitation amounts of 35 liters per square meter - in congested areas even 45 liters per square meter - are not completely out of the question, especially from the Bergisches Land to the Siegerland and Sauerland regions to the Weserbergland. Temperatures will reach highs of 10 to 13 degrees and 7 degrees at high altitudes. In addition, there will be moderate to fresh winds, which could increase to strong to stormy gusts in the mountains.

On Tuesday, the sky will be cloudy to very cloudy with occasional rain. With highs of 7 to 12 degrees, temperatures will drop a little. The wind will be moderate. According to the DWD, the initially strong to stormy gusts will gradually subside over the course of Boxing Day.

Wednesday will bring more rain as well as clouds. This will only subside in the evening hours, the DWD wrote. The thermometer will show highs of 8 to 10 degrees, and around 5 degrees in the higher mountain regions. A moderate to fresh wind is blowing.

