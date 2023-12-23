Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsdwdelevationchristmassaint's evesquallrainpredictionsundayweathertemperatureOffenbachhesse

Rain and wind in Hesse, mild temperatures on Christmas Eve

White Christmas falls through in Hesse. Instead, it will remain wet and windy for the festive season this year. It will be overcast and rainy on Saturday, according to the German Weather Service (DWD) in Offenbach on Saturday. In the south, the rain will ease during the day. A moderate to fresh...

 and  Anthony Ross
1 min read

Weather - Rain and wind in Hesse, mild temperatures on Christmas Eve

White Christmas falls through in Hesse. Instead, it will remain wet and windy for the festive season this year. It will be overcast and rainy on Saturday, according to the German Weather Service (DWD) in Offenbach on Saturday. In the south, the rain will ease during the day. A moderate to fresh westerly wind will blow. Locally, strong gusts are possible, with stormy to gale-force gusts possible at high altitudes. Highs are expected to reach between seven and ten degrees. On Sunday night, temperatures will drop to between nine and five degrees. It will rain in the north. Strong to gale-force winds are still possible, with squalls possible at high altitudes.

For Christmas Eve, the meteorologists are predicting heavy rain in places with mild temperatures of nine to eleven degrees. There may be strong to stormy gusts at times, with squalls at higher altitudes. It will remain cloudy and wet on Monday night. The lowest temperature will be between eight and four degrees. Strong gusts of wind are still possible, with gale-force winds or squalls in the mountains.

On Christmas Day, it will initially clear up in northern Hesse. Otherwise, it will remain mostly cloudy, according to the DWD. It will rain at times, with precipitation decreasing towards the south. Temperatures will rise to ten to 13 degrees. Widespread strong gusts of wind are possible, with gale-force winds in the mountains and gale-force winds in the peaks.

DWD forecast

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

German Federal States

Car collides with cyclist: woman dies

A cyclist has died in an accident with a car in Müden in the district of Gifhorn. According to the police, an 83-year-old man crashed his car into the cyclist riding in front of him on the road. The 67-year-old was so seriously injured that she died at the scene of the accident. It was...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public
German Federal States

48-year-old stabs ex-wife: Manhunt

After a knife attack on a woman in Menden in the Sauerland region, the police are searching for her ex-husband. The 48-year-old is said to have stabbed her in the apartment of the woman he had divorced on Friday evening, as the police reported on Saturday. He then fled the scene. A neighbor...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

German Federal States

Car collides with cyclist: woman dies

A cyclist has died in an accident with a car in Müden in the district of Gifhorn. According to the police, an 83-year-old man crashed his car into the cyclist riding in front of him on the road. The 67-year-old was so seriously injured that she died at the scene of the accident. It was...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public