Weather - Rain and wind in Hesse, mild temperatures on Christmas Eve

White Christmas falls through in Hesse. Instead, it will remain wet and windy for the festive season this year. It will be overcast and rainy on Saturday, according to the German Weather Service (DWD) in Offenbach on Saturday. In the south, the rain will ease during the day. A moderate to fresh westerly wind will blow. Locally, strong gusts are possible, with stormy to gale-force gusts possible at high altitudes. Highs are expected to reach between seven and ten degrees. On Sunday night, temperatures will drop to between nine and five degrees. It will rain in the north. Strong to gale-force winds are still possible, with squalls possible at high altitudes.

For Christmas Eve, the meteorologists are predicting heavy rain in places with mild temperatures of nine to eleven degrees. There may be strong to stormy gusts at times, with squalls at higher altitudes. It will remain cloudy and wet on Monday night. The lowest temperature will be between eight and four degrees. Strong gusts of wind are still possible, with gale-force winds or squalls in the mountains.

On Christmas Day, it will initially clear up in northern Hesse. Otherwise, it will remain mostly cloudy, according to the DWD. It will rain at times, with precipitation decreasing towards the south. Temperatures will rise to ten to 13 degrees. Widespread strong gusts of wind are possible, with gale-force winds in the mountains and gale-force winds in the peaks.

DWD forecast

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de