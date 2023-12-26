Weather - Rain and wind expected in Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein

The rain of the past few days will continue on Boxing Day. According to forecasts by the German Weather Service (DWD), the showers on Tuesday will be accompanied by wind, with gale-force gusts possible on the coast. Highs will reach nine degrees.

On Wednesday night, the showers and wind will largely subside. Temperatures will drop to two degrees. According to the DWD, Wednesday will be cloudy and mostly dry. However, rain is expected to return in the afternoon with temperatures between five and seven degrees.

DWD weather forecast as of 6.27 a.m.

