Rain and thunderstorms in Saxony-Anhalt - hurricane on the Brocken

Lightning discharges from a thundercloud.

Weather - Rain and thunderstorms in Saxony-Anhalt - hurricane on the Brocken

Thursday will be rainy and partly thundery in Saxony-Anhalt. It will rain at midday, only from the eastern Harz Mountains to Burgenland will it remain dry for longer periods, according to the German Weather Service (DWD) on Thursday. It will clear up briefly in the afternoon and evening. Partly heavy showers or short thunderstorms with sleet will move through the country. It snows in the Harz Mountains. The DWD is predicting squalls, even gales on the Brocken. Temperatures will reach nine to eleven degrees, four to nine degrees in the Harz Mountains.

During the night, rain, sleet and snow showers will fall repeatedly at four to two degrees, in the Upper Harz down to minus one degree. Above 400 meters it can become slippery. A gale will continue to blow on the Brocken. Friday will continue with rain and sleet showers, becoming dry in the evening. Gale-force winds continue with four to six degrees and zero to four degrees in the Harz Mountains.

Rain will spread during the night and snow will fall above 600 meters. It cools down to three to one degrees, in the Upper Harz to minus two degrees. On Saturday it will be similar with four to six degrees, in the Harz zero to four degrees.

Weather forecast

Source: www.stern.de

