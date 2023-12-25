Skip to content
Rain and thaw at Christmas in Saxony

Passers-by stand on the banks of the Elbe. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Weather forecast - Rain and thaw at Christmas in Saxony

Christmas Day in Saxony-Anhalt will be dominated by a mild thaw and rain. According to the German Weather Service (DWD) on Monday, maximum temperatures of between ten and twelve degrees are expected, with six to ten degrees in the mountains. There will also be a fresh south-westerly wind with gale-force gusts, on the Fichtelberg even with hurricane-force gusts of around 120 kilometers per hour. At higher altitudes in the Erzgebirge, there will be a heavy thaw by the evening, melting the remaining snow.

Temperatures will drop to between ten and eight degrees on Tuesday night. On Boxing Day, the weather will remain mixed with clouds, rain and stormy gusts. It will be as mild as the day before: the DWD expects temperatures of up to twelve degrees again.

