Winter sports - Rain and storm: Biathlon sprint in Oberhof one day later

Persistent rain, storms and temperatures well above zero have made it necessary to postpone the opening race at the Biathlon World Cup in Oberhof, Thuringia. The men's ten-kilometer sprint will therefore only take place on Friday at 11.20 am. This was announced by the IBU on Wednesday. Originally, the first race of the new year was to be held on Thursday at 2.20 pm (ARD).

This means that there will be two sprint competitions on the Rennsteig on Friday, with the women taking on the 7.5 kilometer course as planned at 2.20 pm. The two pursuit races will then follow on Saturday and the two relays on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the organizers announced that despite the forecast of continuous rain, the staging of the World Cup was not at risk. However, in order to protect the tracks at Grenzadler, adjustments were made to the training. The trails in the arena were already covered with snow between the Christmas holidays and New Year's Eve. Sufficient snow reserves are available for any necessary additional coverings.

