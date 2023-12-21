Weather - Rain and lots of wind: risk of storm surges on the coasts

The pre-Christmas period is entering its final phase with lots of rain and stormy winds in places. It will be mostly cloudy and rainy this Thursday, and the German Weather Service in Offenbach warned of gale-force gusts from low pressure system "Zoltan" for the coasts and the Alps on Thursday morning.

There is a risk of storm surges in the north and north-west of Germany from this Thursday. The water levels on the Elbe and Weser could reach the storm surge mark of 1.5 meters above mean high water in some places on Thursday evening, according to the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH). According to a BSH spokeswoman, the Weser and Elbe areas will be the main focus. But people on the North Sea coast will also have to prepare for high water, with some ferry trips being canceled in the coming days.

Heavy snowfall at higher altitudes

The rest of the country is also expected to experience stormy gusts this Thursday. Highs will reach a less Christmassy 5 to 12 degrees. Meteorologists are predicting heavy snowfall in the higher elevations of the Bavarian Forest.

Widespread squalls are also expected on Friday night. For the mountains and the coasts, the meteorologists forecast gale-force winds.

On Friday, it will be mostly cloudy and often rainy, especially in the Black Forest and in the Alps there may be heavy precipitation in places, with snow at high altitudes. The snow line will be around 1200 meters in the Alps and 600 meters in the low mountain ranges. With highs between 4 degrees in the north-east and in the mountains and 11 degrees along the Rhine, it will remain fairly mild for the time being.

Source: www.stern.de