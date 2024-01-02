Skip to content
Rain and gusts in Thuringia: Storm in ridge areas

People in Thuringia can expect a lot of rain on Tuesday. It will be windy and gusty in places with temperatures of up to ten degrees, according to the German Weather Service on Tuesday morning. Snow will fall in the mountains in the morning, changing to rain as the day progresses. There will be...

A passer-by with an umbrella. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Rain and gusts in Thuringia: Storm in ridge areas

People in Thuringia can expect a lot of rain on Tuesday. It will be windy and gusty in places with temperatures of up to ten degrees, according to the German Weather Service on Tuesday morning. Snow will fall in the mountains in the morning, changing to rain as the day progresses. There will be gale-force winds in the ridges and gale-force winds from the afternoon onwards.

The night into Wednesday will be overcast and rainy at times, with temperatures of up to ten degrees. The rain will continue in the mountains. The wind will be gale force at times. Wednesday will remain cloudy with rain showers. Temperatures will rise to twelve degrees, up to nine degrees in the mountains. A partly fresh wind with gusts of wind and storms.

Weather report German Weather Service

