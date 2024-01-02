Skip to content
Rain and gusts in Saxony: Storm on the Fichtelberg

People in Saxony have to be prepared for a lot of rain today. It will be windy and gusty in places with temperatures of up to ten degrees, seven degrees in the mountains, according to the German Weather Service on Tuesday morning. In the morning it will snow in the higher mountain regions. A...

People in Saxony have to be prepared for a lot of rain today. It will be windy and gusty in places with temperatures of up to ten degrees, seven degrees in the mountains, according to the German Weather Service on Tuesday morning. In the morning it will snow in the higher mountain regions. A storm is forecast for the Fichtelberg.

The night into Wednesday will be overcast and rainy at times, with temperatures of up to ten degrees. The rain will continue in the Harz Mountains. The wind will be gale force at times. Wednesday will remain cloudy with rain showers. Temperatures climb up to twelve degrees, in the Harz up to nine degrees. A partly fresh wind with gusts of wind and storms.

Source: www.stern.de

