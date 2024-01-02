Weather - Rain and gusts in Saxony-Anhalt: Heavy storm on Brocken

People in Saxony-Anhalt can expect a lot of rain on Tuesday. There will be wind and gusts of up to ten degrees in some places, the German Weather Service announced on Tuesday morning. Hurricane-force gusts of around 110 kilometers per hour can be expected on the Brocken.

Wednesday night will be overcast and rainy at times, with temperatures of up to ten degrees. The rain will continue in the Harz Mountains. The wind will be gale-force at times and there may be a hurricane on the Brocken. Wednesday will remain cloudy with rain showers, with temperatures of up to twelve degrees, in the Harz up to nine degrees. There will be continuous rain in the southern Harz. It will remain windy to gusty. Gale-force gusts are forecast again for the Brocken.

