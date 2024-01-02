Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsraingustchunkssaxony-anhaltweather

Rain and gusts in Saxony-Anhalt: Heavy storm on Brocken

People in Saxony-Anhalt can expect a lot of rain on Tuesday. There will be wind and gusts of up to ten degrees in some places, the German Weather Service announced on Tuesday morning. Hurricane-force gusts of around 110 kilometers per hour are expected on the Brocken.

 and  Melissa Williams
1 min read
A passer-by with an umbrella. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A passer-by with an umbrella. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Weather - Rain and gusts in Saxony-Anhalt: Heavy storm on Brocken

People in Saxony-Anhalt can expect a lot of rain on Tuesday. There will be wind and gusts of up to ten degrees in some places, the German Weather Service announced on Tuesday morning. Hurricane-force gusts of around 110 kilometers per hour can be expected on the Brocken.

Wednesday night will be overcast and rainy at times, with temperatures of up to ten degrees. The rain will continue in the Harz Mountains. The wind will be gale-force at times and there may be a hurricane on the Brocken. Wednesday will remain cloudy with rain showers, with temperatures of up to twelve degrees, in the Harz up to nine degrees. There will be continuous rain in the southern Harz. It will remain windy to gusty. Gale-force gusts are forecast again for the Brocken.

Weather report German Weather Service

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

An ambulance drives across the road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man injured in kitchen fire: 100,000 euros damage

A man has been taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and burns after a kitchen fire in Rheinstetten (Karlsruhe district). According to initial estimates, the fire with heavy smoke development caused damage of around 100,000 euros on Tuesday night, said a police spokeswoman. It was initially...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public
A flood sign stands by a flooded field. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Because of the flood: Lilienthal closes forests

In the municipality of Lilienthal near Bremen, which is threatened by flooding, two forests are no longer allowed to be entered. "Due to the rise in groundwater and surface water levels and the persistently high water levels, the soil in the forests has softened to such an extent that the...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest

An ambulance drives across the road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man injured in kitchen fire: 100,000 euros damage

A man has been taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and burns after a kitchen fire in Rheinstetten (Karlsruhe district). According to initial estimates, the fire with heavy smoke development caused damage of around 100,000 euros on Tuesday night, said a police spokeswoman. It was initially...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public