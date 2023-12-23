Storm - Rain and floods in Saxony-Anhalt: Storm on the Brocken

Christmas in Saxony-Anhalt will be very wet this year. There will be persistent rain and rising water levels on the rivers. The flood forecasting center in Magdeburg warned of flooding on the Mulde, Aller and Havel on Saturday. The rivers were carrying significantly more water than the long-term average, it said. Exceeding the guideline values and alert levels cannot be ruled out. Some of the Aland, Ehle, Elbe, Bode, Unstrut, Ohre, Weißer Elster and Schwarzer Elster rivers have already reached alert levels three.

According to the forecast of the German Weather Service in Leipzig, it will remain rainy on Saturday with two to four degrees between the Harz Mountains and the Burgenland district. Only in the Harz Mountains above 700 meters will there still be snow, which will also change to rain later. There will be a heavy storm on the Brocken.

The forecast for Christmas Eve is gray skies with rain and a mild nine to twelve degrees. According to the DWD forecast, there will be continuous rain in the Harz and Mansfeld-Südharz districts. A thaw sets in in the Harz. A hurricane is raging on the Brocken.

Source: www.stern.de