- Railway vehicle confronts light automobile - individual sustains minor injuries

A crash between a local train and a compact vehicle took place in Eichenzell-Rönshausen, a district under Fulda. The incident left a 41-year-old motorist with minor injuries.According to a spokesperson from the Federal Police, the man didn't spot the oncoming train while crossing an unmonitored railway crossing.

Twenty-five to thirty individuals on the train experienced shock. The small truck's driver too was hurt, with similar minor injuries.

The railway was temporarily halted for investigation and damage inspection. The spokesperson highlighted that due to the train's single-track system, rail traffic was initially affected. The extent of the damage was uncertain initially, but it was likely that the small vehicle was completely written off.

The crash happened in the state of Hessen, specifically in Eichenzell-Rönshausen, which falls under the district of Fulda. The damaged compact vehicle was most likely from this region as well.

