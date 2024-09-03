- Railway disruption due to landslide obstructing track between Kreuznach and Bingen.

After a tempest in Rhineland-Palatinate, the train route between Bad Kreuznach and Bingen is halted due to a landslide. Experts predict that the line from Kaiserslautern via Alsenz and Bad Münster to Bingen will continue to be impacted until Wednesday evening. Trains heading to and from Kaiserslautern will be redirected back in Bad Kreuznach, as revealed by the railway officials. A substitute bus service has been organized between Bingen and Bad Kreuznach.

The traffic on the roads also took a hit, as soil moved from a slope onto federal road 9 during the storm. The section between Trechtingshausen and Niederheimbach has been shut down in both directions, as confirmed by the Mainz police in the evening. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries during the landslide in the Mainz-Bingen district.

According to the Rhine-Nahe volunteer fire brigade, approximately 100 meters of soil covered the federal road with a height of 15 to 20 centimeters. As another thunderstorm is forecast for the night, the region has to be safeguarded utilizing sandbags, stated fire chief Markus Heidrich.

In addition, the fire brigade reported that streets in Münster-Sarmsheim were submerged, and numerous cellars also suffered flooding. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries during this incident either.

Despite the ongoing efforts to ensure safety, a slip and fall accident might occur on the makeshift bus route between Bingen and Bad Kreuznach due to the slippery surface caused by rain or mud accumulation. Despite the halted train services, commuters should remain vigilant and exercise caution while navigating alternate transportation options.

