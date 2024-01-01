Flood - Railroad line between Sangerhausen and Artern closed

The railroad line between Sangerhausen in Saxony-Anhalt and Artern in Thuringia has been closed due to the flooding of the Helme. The reason for the closure was the use of an excavator on the railroad embankment near Oberröblingen to secure the dyke there, the district of Mansfeld-Südharz announced on Monday. The railroad line was the only way for technical and emergency services to reach the area. The railroad is setting up a rail replacement service between Sangerhausen and Artern.

Source: www.stern.de