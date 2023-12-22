Regional traffic - Railroad line between Hamburg-Harburg and Tostedt closed

The regional train line between Hamburg-Harburg and Tostedt (Harburg district) is closed in both directions due to a tree in the track. An emergency bus service has been set up, the rail company Metronom announced on its website. Due to the storm "Zoltan", the Metronom is running between Uelzen and Hamburg as well as Hamburg and Bremen at a slower speed until Friday morning. This will result in delays of up to 80 minutes on all routes.

Information on storm "Zoltan" at Metronom

Source: www.stern.de