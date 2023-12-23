Traffic - Rail traffic still restricted after cable theft

Following the cable theft near Mannheim, there are still line closures, detour and delays in rail traffic. Among other things, trains have to be diverted between Mannheim-Waldhof and Lampertheim in Hesse, a spokesperson for Deutsche Bahn (DB) said on Saturday. Long-distance services to Frankfurt/Main were also affected. Operations on the Mannheim-Groß-Rohrheim and Worms-Biblis lines have been suspended for the time being. Travelers should continue to expect delays and partial cancellations.

As yet unknown perpetrators had cut several kilometers of copper cable in a cable shaft on Thursday, as the federal police reported on Friday. The shaft had been opened due to construction work. The perpetrators also stole several hundred meters of cable that were important for DB's control and safety technology. Investigations are being carried out into dangerous interference with rail traffic and a particularly serious case of theft, among other things.

DB is endeavoring to get the lines back into operation as quickly as possible, the railroad spokesman added. Despite the weekend and the upcoming public holidays, workers are on duty.

Current traffic situation

Source: www.stern.de