Route closures - Rail traffic restricted after cable theft near Mannheim

Following the cable theft near Mannheim, there are still line closures, detour and delays in rail traffic. Among other things, trains have to be diverted between Mannheim-Waldhof and Lampertheim in Hesse, as a spokesperson for Deutsche Bahn (DB) said on Saturday. Long-distance services to Frankfurt/Main were also affected. Operations on the Mannheim-Groß-Rohrheim and Worms-Biblis lines have been suspended for the time being. Travelers should continue to expect delays and partial cancellations.

As yet unknown perpetrators had cut several kilometers of copper cable in a cable shaft on Thursday, as the federal police reported on Friday. The shaft had been opened due to construction work. The perpetrators also stole several hundred meters of cable that were important for DB's control and safety technology. Investigations are being carried out into, among other things, dangerous interference with rail traffic and a particularly serious case of theft.

"We are currently assuming that we will be able to complete the work late this evening and that trains will run according to schedule again when operations begin on December 24," the railroad spokesperson added later. Despite the weekend and the upcoming holidays, workers are still on duty.

Source: www.stern.de