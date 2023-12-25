Railroad - Rail traffic between Hanover and Magdeburg affected

Rail traffic on the route between Hanover and Magdeburg is expected to be disrupted until Wednesday (December 27). IC trains will be diverted in both directions and will be delayed by around 30 minutes as a result, Deutsche Bahn announced on its website. The trains would also not be able to stop in Peine, Braunschweig main station and Helmstedt. The reason for this is that the tracks on the line from Magdeburg to Helmstedt are washed out.

ICE trains between Berlin and Hanover, which are scheduled to stop in Magdeburg and Braunschweig, will also be delayed by 30 minutes due to the weather-related problem. Instead of stopping in Braunschweig, they will stop at Wolfsburg main station.

"Our local staff are working at full speed to rectify the disruption," the railroad company added. Travelers should check their connection again before starting their journey. In addition, according to DB, a fallen tree on the line between Hanover and Wolfsburg caused delays of around 15 minutes at times on Monday.

Information on disruptions

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de