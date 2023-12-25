Skip to content
Rail services on Christmas Eve: no restrictions

Just in time for Christmas Eve, there is good news for rail travelers in Bavaria: "Travel is running smoothly," said a Deutsche Bahn spokeswoman on Sunday. After storm "Zoltan" caused closures, delays and train cancellations, there were no restrictions on the railroad lines in Bavaria,...

 and  Grigoriy Williams
A regional train arrives at Cologne Central Station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Just in time for Christmas Eve, there is good news for rail travelers in Bavaria: "Travel is running smoothly," said a Deutsche Bahn spokeswoman on Sunday. After storm "Zoltan" caused closures, delays and train cancellations, there were no restrictions on the railroad lines in Bavaria, according to the information from Sunday afternoon.

Deutsche Bahn has been operating 60 additional trains since Thursday and until the New Year, according to reports. They are running on high-demand routes such as Cologne-Frankfurt-Stuttgart-Munich. For the last week of the year, Deutsche Bahn expects demand to be evenly distributed. The train drivers' union GDL has announced a strike break until January 7.

Source: www.stern.de

