Raid on women's group: terror support

The Berlin police have taken action against a left-wing feminist women's group for allegedly supporting a Palestinian terrorist organization. Six apartments and two other rooms belonging to members of the "Zora" group were searched in various districts of Berlin on Wednesday morning, according to a police spokesperson. The police and public prosecutor's office jointly announced on Wednesday that a total of six suspects were involved.

Five of them, including four women and one man between the ages of 18 and 23, are suspected of belonging to "Zora". During the searches, investigators reportedly confiscated leaflets, data carriers and internet-enabled communication devices. They also discovered pyrotechnics "in the double-digit kilogram range" and a loaded alarm gun with ammunition.

According to a report in the newspaper "B.Z.", 170 police officers have been on duty in Neukölln, Kreuzberg, Friedrichshain, Prenzlauer Berg, Wedding and Karlshorst since the early morning.

The members of "Zora" and a 67-year-old man, who is also accused, are said to have advertised for the radical left-wing "Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine"(PFLP), which is classified as a terrorist organization. The police accuse them of using signs of unconstitutional and terrorist organizations. Among the premises searched was a women's café in Weisestraße in Neukölln, where the police first had to call a locksmith to open the door.

The group "Zora" describes itself on the internet as a "young women's organization" that is "anti-capitalist, internationalist, anti-fascist". Posts by "Zora" on Instagram are directed against Israel and call for support for the PFLP. The Palestinian network Samidoun, whose German branch was banned by the Federal Ministry of the Interior, is also close to the PFLP.

A flyer published on Instagram by "Zora" reads: "No liberation of women without the liberation of Palestine". It is important to "strengthen progressive forces such as the PFLP, which are also part of the Palestinian resistance". Also because it is known "that Hamas has no interest in destroying the patriarchy".

According to a report in the "Tagesspiegel" newspaper, the young feminists, who are also active in other cities, took part in numerous pro-Palestinian demonstrations from the left-wing and radical left-wing scene.

