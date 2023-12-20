Skip to content
Raid on women's group: support for terrorist group

Berlin police have carried out a raid against a left-wing feminist women's group that supports a Palestinian terrorist organization. Six apartments and two other rooms belonging to members of the "Zora" group in various districts of Berlin were searched on Wednesday morning, according to a...

The police secure a scene. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Berlin police have carried out a raid against a left-wing feminist women's group that supports a Palestinian terrorist organization. Six apartments and two other rooms belonging to members of the group "Zora" in various districts of Berlin were searched on Wednesday morning, according to a police spokesman.

The members of "Zora" are said to be promoting the radical left-wing "Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine" (PFLP), which is classified as a terrorist organization. They are accused of using the emblems of unconstitutional and terrorist organizations.

The group "Zora" describes itself on an internet channel as a "young women's organization" that is "anti-capitalist, internationalist, anti-fascist". According to a report in the newspaper "B.Z.", 170 police officers had been deployed since the early morning.

Source: www.stern.de

