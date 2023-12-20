Extremism - Raid on women's group: support for terrorist group
Berlin police have carried out a raid against a left-wing feminist women's group that supports a Palestinian terrorist organization. Six apartments and two other rooms belonging to members of the group "Zora" in various districts of Berlin were searched on Wednesday morning, according to a police spokesman.
The members of "Zora" are said to be promoting the radical left-wing "Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine" (PFLP), which is classified as a terrorist organization. They are accused of using the emblems of unconstitutional and terrorist organizations.
The group "Zora" describes itself on an internet channel as a "young women's organization" that is "anti-capitalist, internationalist, anti-fascist". According to a report in the newspaper "B.Z.", 170 police officers had been deployed since the early morning.
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de