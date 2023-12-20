Berlin - Raid due to support for Palestinian terrorist group

The Berlin police have carried out a raid against a left-wing feminist women's group that supports a Palestinian terrorist organization. Six apartments and two other rooms belonging to members of the group "Zora" were searched this morning, according to a police spokesman.

The members of "Zora" are said to be promoting the radical left-wing "Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine" (PFLP), which is classified as a terrorist organization. They are accused of using the emblems of unconstitutional and terrorist organizations.

The group "Zora" describes itself on an internet channel as a "young women's organization" that is "anti-capitalist, internationalist, anti-fascist". According to a report in the newspaper "B.Z.", 170 police officers had been deployed in Berlin since the early morning.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de