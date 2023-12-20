Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsterrorist organizationwomen's grouppalestineberlinisraelwarzoraextremismcriminalitygermanyterror grouprazziapalestinian territoriespolice

Raid due to support for Palestinian terrorist group

Members of the women's group "Zora" are said to have advertised for the radical left-wing "Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine", which is classified as terrorist. The police are now searching several homes.

 and  Hanna Hofmann
1 min read
According to a report, 170 police officers are deployed in the raid in Berlin. (Symbolic image)....aussiedlerbote.de
According to a report, 170 police officers are deployed in the raid in Berlin. (Symbolic image) Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Berlin - Raid due to support for Palestinian terrorist group

The Berlin police have carried out a raid against a left-wing feminist women's group that supports a Palestinian terrorist organization. Six apartments and two other rooms belonging to members of the group "Zora" were searched this morning, according to a police spokesman.

The members of "Zora" are said to be promoting the radical left-wing "Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine" (PFLP), which is classified as a terrorist organization. They are accused of using the emblems of unconstitutional and terrorist organizations.

The group "Zora" describes itself on an internet channel as a "young women's organization" that is "anti-capitalist, internationalist, anti-fascist". According to a report in the newspaper "B.Z.", 170 police officers had been deployed in Berlin since the early morning.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public