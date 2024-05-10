Rafah's tent cities witness Palestinians leaving due to imminent danger from a big assault, as per satellite images.

CNN investigated various camps in Gaza, including the primary one in central Rafah where tons of tents were situated, which witnessed a noteworthy reduction between Tuesday and Wednesday. Although specific camps in Rafah had already experienced a decrease in residents earlier in the week, most camps identified by CNN experienced their most significant drops since Tuesday.

Satellite images from May 5th and May 8th provide evidence of the altering situation in Rafah. These images reveal tent camps in various locations, including UN schools, open fields, and along highways within the strip. Many tents are no longer seen, while others remain in their respective camps despite the IDF's orders to leave.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) reported to CNN on Thursday that they estimate 80,000 refugees had evacuated southern Gaza's largest city, however, the ongoing situation continues to change. The Israel Defense Forces speculate that around 150,000 individuals have left regions of eastern Rafah after receiving evacuation orders.

The decision to launch a ground operation in Gaza's primary city, Rafah, has been a source of intense debate within Israel's government. The more extreme factions insist on a complete invasion, aiming to destroy Hamas, while the more moderate members suggest prioritizing a ceasefire-for-hostages agreement.

As tensions escalate, international communities have urged Israel to avoid invading this highly-populated city. Throughout the nearly seven-month-long conflict, over one million Palestinians have sought shelter in Rafah. Hamas is believed to have re-established itself in the area following Israel's destruction of much of the strip's northern regions.

Satellite images show tent camps in Rafah, Gaza, on May 5 and May 8.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden issued a statement that rattled both the U.S. and Israel when he declared that American weapon reinforcments could potentially be withheld if Israel ordered a massive invasion of the city.

On Monday, people in Rafah began migrating due to Israel's military announcement instructing residents in the eastern part of the city to urgently relocate toward Al Mawasi and other areas situated further north. Many residents have moved even further north than Al Mawasi, choosing relatively more populated spots in central Gaza with better infrastructure.

Starting on Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces initiated ground operations after having gained control of the crossing at the Rafah border. Although these operations continue, they are predominantly focused in the easternmost parts of Rafah – approximately a mile away from the nearest identified Iraqi camp.

