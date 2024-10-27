Rafael Silva faced charges of public lewdness, lasting for a brief three-seconds.

Not a common spectacle in global football: Rafael Silva, playing for Cruzeiro EC from Brazil, ends up on the sidelines in just three seconds due to a brutal challenge against his opponent. The club imposes a stringent penalty on the striker.

The match between Athletico Paranaense from Curitiba and Cruzeiro EC from Belo Horizonte, the inaugural fixture in Brazil's top football league, saw drama unfold within the first three seconds. Rafael Silva, the guest striker, brought down his rival using his elbow, earning himself a straight red card from referee Rodrigo Pereira.

The 34-year-old delivered a powerful elbow strike, knocking Kaique Rocha to the ground as he attempted to obstruct him. This unfair play happened during Silva's comeback after a four-month injury layoff, in a game where Cruzeiro suffered a 0-3 defeat. Sporting director Alexandre Mattos announced the implementation of a fine "within legal boundaries" soon after the game, as anger from irate fans on social media escalated, calling for the striker's instant dismissal.

Even before committing the foul, Silva had shoved another player. The referee chose to ignore this slight offense at first, before growing impatient and brandishing a red card. Silve appeared nonplussed, seemingly oblivious to his transgression. His teammates attempted to reason with the referee, but to no avail.

Silva's actions proved detrimental to his team, as Athletico Paranaense cruised to a 3-0 victory without facing any challenges. Pablo Felipe Teixeira (25'), Julimar (46'), and Nikao (80') bagged the goals for the hosts.

Athletico Paranaense managed to secure a vital three points in their relegation battle, currently in 15th place, one rung above Red Bull Bragantino, although tied on points with EC Juventude, who sit in the first relegation spot. Meanwhile, Cruzeiro remains stuck in the middle of the table, holding an 8th position.

