Rafael Nadal's time is up.

Rafael Nadal fights like a lion, the long-standing clay-court king struggles to the very last point - and ultimately proves no match in a one-sided giant duel at the Olympics. Was it the end for the Spaniard?

Rafael Nadal is still Rafael Nadal. However, as the tennis world saw on Monday afternoon, only in a few moments. For a long time, it looked like a brutal demolition by his great rival Novak Djokovic in the Olympic singles at Roland Garros, his backyard. But then Nadal, the tireless fighter, found his inner Rafael again for a few minutes. Down 1:6 and 0:4, he suddenly turned it on. His shots landed where they should. The Spaniard chased his Serbian opponent all over the court, like in the good old days, and actually fought his way back to 4:4. The sensation, the giant comeback, seemed possible for a brief moment. The crowd sensed it and roared.

Suddenly, those iconic moments were back, the magical shots that had made the 38-year-old the king of Paris over the past two decades. From the young rebel and royal fan favorite. The fans were fully on the side of the Spaniard on this Monday as well. Djokovic didn't like that. After stopping Nadal's run, breaking him, and taking a 5:4 lead in the second set, he made a mocking gesture towards the crowd. Djokovic wants to be loved, like his eternal rival. But in Paris, that's not possible. The clay of Roland Garros belongs to only one: Rafael Nadal.

Novak played much better than me

No, it belonged to Rafael Nadal. On this Monday, he was given a clear indication of the way out. The time of the Spaniard has run out. Just like the time of Roger Federer has passed. Nadal, Federer, and Djokovic, they are the big three of sports. Never before in this sport has there been such a spectacular fight for the throne. Federer, the gentleman. Nadal, the tireless fighter. Djokovic, the polarizing tennis machine. Only he, the Serb, seems to be fighting against time at a slower pace than other great sports legends. At 38, he is still at his peak, dreaming of his first Olympic gold. His biggest competitor: Carlos Alcaraz, the young Spaniard, the heir to Nadal.

But what's next for the successful Mallorcan, who had won the French Open 14 times at the same venue and was now so helpless at Roland Garros? He himself isn't saying yet: "When this tournament is over, I will make the necessary decisions based on my feelings." It's not over for him yet, he's still in the running in the doubles with Alcaraz. But one thing is clear: The finish line of his career is getting closer for Nadal. His body is barely able to withstand the demands of top-level sports anymore. His thigh had been questioning his singles start for a long time at Roland Garros. He himself said after his grueling first-round win against the Hungarian Marton Fucsovics that he hadn't been "very competitive" in the past two years.

"I couldn't bring him into difficult situations," the 38-year-old admitted after his fifth defeat at the French Open, contrasting with an incredible 113 wins. "Novak played much better than me - from start to finish. I can only congratulate him." And question whether he can really change things on the court. Perhaps the discussion about his impending retirement would not be happening if he had utilized the momentum in the second set. After a long rally, he brilliantly defended a smash from Djokovic and played it back to the Serbian at the net, who returned it before Nadal slammed it past him with a whipping forehand - 4:4, Nadal made big gestures, the crowd roared, and Djokovic reflected.

The Champion strikes back as a Champion

It was the only moment where this match could have turned. But the Serbian is a great champion and responded as such. Against the suddenly heated emotions of his opponent and the fans, he presented the cold-blooded ruthlessness of his game. He snatched the break for 5:4 and ended the game with an ace. At the net, there was a brief hug, a gesture of respect. It seemed somewhat unenthusiastic, but later Djokovic had kind words for his opponent: "It's a shame that Rafa wasn't at his best," said the world number one, who will now play against the German professional Dominik Koepfer in the quarterfinals: "But I also tried everything to make him feel as uncomfortable as possible. I hope, in the interest of the rivalry and of the sport in general, that we will face each other at least once or several times more. The more he plays, the more tennis benefits."

They have played against each other 60 times, with Djokovic winning 31 times. But no defeat might have bothered Nadal more than this one. Because he was so helpless, on his home turf. With his nearly flawless and intelligent game, the Serbian ground down the Spaniard. This was rarely seen on clay.

Nadal still has the best way to end his career. In doubles, he can win gold with Alcaraz. Little else will be possible for the physically battered superstar. He would hand over the baton of success to his designated successor "at home," on his clay. And he would have lost to his great rival in singles, he had fought like a battling lion, created last iconic moments. Even if it would be a bitter exit, it would be a big one. If not with a powerful singles victory, then at least with a dignified defeat against the best in the world, who is Djokovic, at least measured by the number of his Grand Slam wins. He has 24, Nadal has 22.

