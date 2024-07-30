Rafael Nadal's time is up.

Rafael Nadal fights like a lion, the long-standing clay-court king struggles until the very last point - and ultimately proves no match in a one-sided giant duel at the Olympic Games. Was it over for the Spaniard now?

Rafael Nadal is still Rafael Nadal, but only in a few moments, as the tennis world saw on Monday afternoon. For a long time, it looked like a brutal demolition by his great rival Novak Djokovic in the Olympic singles at Roland Garros, his backyard. But then Nadal, the tireless fighter, found his inner Rafael again for a few minutes. Down 1:6 and 0:4, he suddenly turned it on. His shots landed where they should. The Spaniard chased his Serbian opponent all over the court, like in the good old days, and actually fought his way back to 4:4. The sensation, the giant comeback, seemed possible for a brief moment. The crowd sensed it and roared.

Suddenly, the iconic moments were back, the magical shots that had made the 38-year-old the king of Paris over the past two decades. From the young rebel to the royal favorite of the fans. They were on Nadal's side again on this Monday. Djokovic didn't like that. After stopping Nadal's momentum, breaking him, and taking a 5:4 lead in the second set, he made a mocking gesture towards the crowd. Djokovic wants to be loved, like his eternal rival. But in Paris, that's not possible. The clay of Roland Garros belongs to only one: Rafael Nadal.

Novak played much better than me

No, it belonged to Rafael Nadal. On this Monday, he was given a clear indication of the way out. The time of the Spaniard has passed. Just like the time of Roger Federer is over. Nadal, Federer, and Djokovic, these are the big three of sports. Never before in this sport has there been such a spectacular fight for the throne. Federer, the gentleman. Nadal, the tireless fighter. Djokovic, the polarizing tennis machine. Only he, the Serb, seems to be fighting against time at a slower pace than other great sports legends. At 38, he is still at the height of his powers, dreaming of his first Olympic gold. His biggest competitor: Carlos Alcaraz, the young Spaniard, the heir to Nadal.

But what's next for the successful Mallorcan who had won the French Open 14 times at the same venue and was now as helpless as never before in Roland Garros? He himself isn't ready to reveal: "When this tournament is over, I will make the necessary decisions based on my feelings." It's not over for him yet, he's still in the running in the doubles with Alcaraz. But one thing is clear: the finish line of his career is getting closer for Nadal. His body is barely able to withstand the demands of top-level sports anymore. His thigh had been questioning his singles start for a long time at Roland Garros. He himself admitted after his grueling first-round win against the Hungarian Marton Fucsovics that he hadn't been very competitive in the past two years.

"I couldn't bring him into difficult situations," the 38-year-old admitted after his fifth defeat at the French Open, contrasting with his incredible 113 wins. "Novak played much better than me - from the beginning to the end. I can only congratulate him." And question himself if he can really change things on the court. Perhaps the discussion about his impending retirement would not be happening if he had capitalized on the momentum in the second set. After a long rally, he brilliantly defended a smash from Djokovic, placing the ball at the Serbian's feet at the net, who returned it before Nadal hammered it past him with a whipping forehand - 4:4, Nadal made big gestures, the crowd roared, and Djokovic reflected.

The Champion strikes back as a Champion

It was the only moment where this match could have tipped. But the Serbian is a great champion and responded as such. Against the suddenly heated emotions of his opponent and the fans, he displayed the icy ruthlessness of his game. He grabbed the break for 5:4 and ended the match with an ace. At the net, there was a brief hug, a gesture of respect. It seemed less than warm, but later Djokovic had kind words for his opponent: "It's a shame that Rafa wasn't at his best," said the world number one, who will now play against the German professional Dominik Koepfer in the quarterfinals: "But I also tried everything to make him feel as uncomfortable as possible. I hope, in the interest of the rivalry and the sport in general, that we will face each other at least once or several times more. The more he plays, the more tennis benefits."

The two have played against each other 60 times, with Djokovic winning 31 times. But no defeat might have bothered Nadal more than this one. Because he was so helpless, on his home turf. With his nearly flawless and intelligent game, the Serbian ground down the Spaniard. Such a thing was rarely seen on clay.

Nadal still has the best way to end his career. In doubles, he can win gold with Alcaraz. Little more might be possible for the physically worn-out superstar. He would "at home", on his clay, pass the baton of success to his designated successor. And he would have lost in singles to his great rival, he had fought like a battling lion, created last iconic moments. Even if it would be a bitter exit, it would be a big one. If not with a powerful singles victory, then at least with a dignified defeat against the best in the world, who is Djokovic, at least measured by the number of his Grand Slam wins. He has 24, Nadal has 22.

